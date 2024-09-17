Vriksha Ayurveda initiative marks PM Modi’s birthday at Goa Raj Bhavan

The Raj Bhavan in Goa celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday by launching a novel initiative, Vriksha Ayurveda, aimed at protecting and preserving native trees with therapeutic value.

As many as seven trees that are at least 100 years old and were decaying due to infections were identified. They were treated with Vriksha Ayurveda Chikitsa treatment and Vriksha Poshana Yoga care.

The trees that were saved are Mancurad mango, tamarind, jackfruit, mahogany, fig, banyan and a baobab. Some fruit-bearing trees have also been treated.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said that much of the world is still unaware of the age-old technique of reviving trees. The Raj Bhavan initiative is meant as an attempt to showcase the technique. This initiative will encourage the youth to adopt it, he said.

He urged communities to preserve trees for the future as they are important for the State and the communities. Tree worship and treatment are being done together, he said.

He said that the treatment includes smearing embelia ribes and brown rice with milk and soil collected from different places covered on the wood. The wood is treated with a concoction of Ayurvedic herbs, fruits and milk. The trees are given bio water and milk.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant sought the people’s support for such initiatives. Minister Alexo Sequeira was present.

All-faith prayers were conducted on the occasion. Prayers were held in temples and churches for the health and longevity of the Prime Minister.

Rev. Fr. Jonas, Rev. Fr. John Bennet, Rev. Fr. Lawrence, Dr. Sr. Blessy and Sr. Helena Grace joined the prayers in the Raj Bhavan church.

The Raj Bhavan premises preserves centuries old trees through care and Ayurvedic treatment. The 90-acre campus of the Raj Bhavan is a storehouse of biodiversity, full of plants of various types. Most of the trees are over 500 years old.

Mr. Pillai has launched a number of projects aimed at protecting and preserving forests and environment, especially traditional trees considered as therapeutic.

Mr. Pillai has caused the creation of a jackfruit garden, a sandalwood garden and an Aushadhi Vatika medicinal garden.

The Vaman Vriksha Kala or Bonsai garden created by Mr. Pillai has over 1,008 potted trees, one of the largest collections in India’s public sector.

On the 71st birthday of the Prime Minister, the Governor planted 71 jackfruit trees, on Mr. Modi’s 72nd birthday, he introduced 72 Vamana Vriksha and opened a Goshala. On the Prime Minister’s 73rd birthday, 73 red sanders were planted.

The Raj Bhavan will soon have statues of Charakha, father of Ayurveda, and Sushruta, father of surgery.

Managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidyashala from Kerala P.M. Varier, managing director, Coimbatore Arya Vaidya Pharmacy, Devidas Varier, and others were present, according to a release.