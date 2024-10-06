ADVERTISEMENT

VR card for heritage buildings 

Published - October 06, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage is harnessing technology to create awareness of heritage conservation and will soon launch Virtual Reality (VR) Cards on monuments of Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Devaraju, Commissioner, DAMH, said each VR card will have a sketch of a building and a QR code which has to be scanned which will lead to a downloadable App. Once it is downloaded, the details of the heritage structure including a video will play on the smart phones of the individuals.

However, the VR cards will be charged nominally and the DAMH has provided all contents for the App developers who have used it. In all, 15 VR cards have been prepared as of now and they will be officially launched during the inauguration of Wellington Lodge Art Gallery in due course, said Mr. Devaraju. The VR cards were distributed free of cost the participants of the Heritage Walk on Sunday on an experimental basis.

The DAMH plans to bring out such VR cards on more buildings of Mysuru so that people interested in heritage of Mysuru can have access to authentic information about the monuments. Going forward, the concept could cover major monuments and protected sites across the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US