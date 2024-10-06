VR card for heritage buildings 

The Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage is harnessing technology to create awareness of heritage conservation and will soon launch Virtual Reality (VR) Cards on monuments of Mysuru.

A. Devaraju, Commissioner, DAMH, said each VR card will have a sketch of a building and a QR code which has to be scanned which will lead to a downloadable App. Once it is downloaded, the details of the heritage structure including a video will play on the smart phones of the individuals.

However, the VR cards will be charged nominally and the DAMH has provided all contents for the App developers who have used it. In all, 15 VR cards have been prepared as of now and they will be officially launched during the inauguration of Wellington Lodge Art Gallery in due course, said Mr. Devaraju. The VR cards were distributed free of cost the participants of the Heritage Walk on Sunday on an experimental basis.

The DAMH plans to bring out such VR cards on more buildings of Mysuru so that people interested in heritage of Mysuru can have access to authentic information about the monuments. Going forward, the concept could cover major monuments and protected sites across the State.