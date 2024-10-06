GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VR card for heritage buildings 

Published - October 06, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage is harnessing technology to create awareness of heritage conservation and will soon launch Virtual Reality (VR) Cards on monuments of Mysuru.

A. Devaraju, Commissioner, DAMH, said each VR card will have a sketch of a building and a QR code which has to be scanned which will lead to a downloadable App. Once it is downloaded, the details of the heritage structure including a video will play on the smart phones of the individuals.

However, the VR cards will be charged nominally and the DAMH has provided all contents for the App developers who have used it. In all, 15 VR cards have been prepared as of now and they will be officially launched during the inauguration of Wellington Lodge Art Gallery in due course, said Mr. Devaraju. The VR cards were distributed free of cost the participants of the Heritage Walk on Sunday on an experimental basis.

The DAMH plans to bring out such VR cards on more buildings of Mysuru so that people interested in heritage of Mysuru can have access to authentic information about the monuments. Going forward, the concept could cover major monuments and protected sites across the State.

Published - October 06, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.