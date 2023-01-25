Voting is our responsibility, says District Judge

January 25, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Principal District and Sessions Judge M.L. Raghunath on Wednesday said voting is our responsibility and everyone who is eligible to vote must exercise their franchise to establish a vibrant democracy.

Speaking as the chief guest at the National Voters’ Day organised by the District Administration and the Mysuru City Corporation here, the District Judge said the National Voters’ Day is celebrated to motivate voters and to educate them on their responsibilities besides giving voters’ ID cards to the new and young voters.

If there is a larger and active participation, there will not be instances of poor voter turnout, the District Judge said, adding that democracy has given people the right to elect representatives and all eligible voters must exercise the right by actively participating and casting their votes.

“Voting is our responsibility and poll percentage of less than 50% shows that a sizable number of voters have not exercised their franchise. This should not happen in a democracy,” the District Judge opined.

“Like how you develop interest in owning bikes, the young voters must develop interest in exercising their franchise after completing 18 years of age,” he told the young voters, after giving away the voters’ ID cards.

Senior Civil Judge Devaraja Bhute, and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra were present.

A painting competition was organised in which students from more than 17 colleges took part, at Kalamandira. The theme of the competition was the importance of voting.