Voting is not only a right but also a duty, says Governor

January 25, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

“Voting is not only a right but also a duty,” said Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday. He was speaking after inaugurating the National Voters Day programme in the city.

Calling upon people to be aware of their voting rights, the Governor said every citizen should vote and also motivate others to exercise their franchise.

On the occasion, the Governor presented awards to State- and district-level officials for their outstanding performance in election management, revision of electoral rolls, and voter awareness.

Four IAS officials, who functioned as district election officials in Belagavi, Tumakuru, Yadgir, and Udupi in election-related work and electoral roll revision in 2022, bagged the best performers’ award.

Likewise, three chief executive officers of zilla panchayats who are the nodal officers for SVEEP (Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation) at the district level were honoured. These officials undertook the work of creating awareness among voters through election literacy clubs, educational institutions to increase the registration of eligible voters, and voter turnout.

Best performers among electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers, booth-level officers, technical programmers, and SVEEP facilitators were also felicitated. The Governor also presented awards to winners of various competitions conducted by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. EPIC cards were handed over to new voters, including differently-abled, transgender, and tribal people.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath were present.

