HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Voting is not only a right but also a duty, says Governor

January 25, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

“Voting is not only a right but also a duty,” said Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday. He was speaking after inaugurating the National Voters Day programme in the city.

Calling upon people to be aware of their voting rights, the Governor said every citizen should vote and also motivate others to exercise their franchise.

On the occasion, the Governor presented awards to State- and district-level officials for their outstanding performance in election management, revision of electoral rolls, and voter awareness.

Four IAS officials, who functioned as district election officials in Belagavi, Tumakuru, Yadgir, and Udupi in election-related work and electoral roll revision in 2022, bagged the best performers’ award.

Likewise, three chief executive officers of zilla panchayats who are the nodal officers for SVEEP (Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation) at the district level were honoured. These officials undertook the work of creating awareness among voters through election literacy clubs, educational institutions to increase the registration of eligible voters, and voter turnout.

Best performers among electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers, booth-level officers, technical programmers, and SVEEP facilitators were also felicitated. The Governor also presented awards to winners of various competitions conducted by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. EPIC cards were handed over to new voters, including differently-abled, transgender, and tribal people.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.