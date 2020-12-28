Voting goes off peacefully in seven taluks in Belagavi dist.

Poll duty officers distributing masks and sanitisers to voters who came to the booth in Karoshi village of Belagavi district on Sunday.

Belagavi

28 December 2020 00:24 IST

Police disperse crowd in front of booth in Karoshi GP

Voting was largely peaceful in the second phase of the gram panchayat elections in seven taluks in Belagavi district on Sunday.

In Karoshi Gram Panchayat, supporters of two candidates quarrelled over allegations that they were campaigning in front of the booth, which is prohibited by law. Some of them came to blows with one another and the villagers tried to console them. A police mobile squad arrived on the spot and dispersed the crowd. Polling continued under additional security.

Polling began on a slow note. As much as 45 % voting was reported from all the booths by 2 p.m. The highest polling was in Chikkodi taluk with 49 %. Nippani registered 48 % voting.

Poll duty staff took precautions as per COVID-19 protocol. They wore masks and gloves. They distributed masks to voters who had come without masks. They checked the temperature of voters and gave them a few drops of hand sanitiser before letting them in.

Mobile squads stopped at some booths to check if polling was going on smoothly.

There were no reports of technical errors or other problems.

A total of 1,789 polling stations had been set up in seven taluks. As many as 9,325 personnel were on duty. Votes will be counted in the taluks on December 30.

In Bagalkot

Meanwhile, in Bagalkot district, election officers declared that polling for the Kaladagi Gram Panchayat would be postponed to Tuesday due to errors in the ballot paper.

This decision was announced after candidates complained that officials had swapped symbols of candidates Hasan Ahmed Ronad and Shahnaz Begum.

Polling was stopped in the first hour itself.