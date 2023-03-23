ADVERTISEMENT

Voting from home for senior citizens

March 23, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Election Commission of India will allow senior citizens aged above 80 and physically challenged people to vote from their houses, using ballot papers.

They have to register with the designated booth level officer, 10 days in advance.

A team of five officers, including polling officer, micro observer, police officer and a photographer, will visit their houses to ensure free polling. Their polling will be photographed and videographed.

The process is voluntary. However, once an elector opts for polling from home, he cannot change it later.

