Voting arrangements made for COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

29 October 2020 23:55 IST

Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on November 3, COVID-19 patients and those suspected to be infected by the coronavirus will be allowed to cast their vote in the 678 polling stations in Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency.

Addressing reporters here on Thursday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, who is also the District Election Officer, said that till Wednesday, 1,177 people in R.R. Nagar segment had tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 317 were hospitalised, 18 were in COVID-19 care facilities, and 842 under home isolation. “We will collect data on all those who test positive till November 2,” he said, adding that consenting voters would be picked up in ambulances and brought to the polling stations.

To make use of the ambulance service, those who suspect they might have COVID-19 may call 080-28600954/ 28604331/ 28601050/ 94822 24474.

