Voters’ registration drive from October 1

Voter’s registration for the Karnataka West Graduates constituency of the Legislative Council will be held from October 1 to November 6, said Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa.

Chairing the meeting of the representatives of the political parties here on Wednesday, Ms. Deepa said that the Election Commission of India has directed beginning the process of voter’s registration for this constituency as the tenure of the sitting MLC from this constituency will end on June 30, 2020.

For the voter registration drive, officials have been appointed. The registration process would be held in all the tahsildars office and also at the HDMP office.

Those interested to enrol their name in the voters' list, should be a local resident and should fill up Form 18 along with residential proof. He/she should have been completed graduation three years ago (31-10-16). A copy for graduation certificate duly authorised by the gazetted officer should be affixed. Those who have registered earlier can also register once again. The political party leaders have to educate their agents on this, she said.

In the election held to this constituency in 2014, there were 33 polling booths in the district and the voters' strength was 42,501. This time, based on the voters' strength, additional polling booths will be opened, she added. Further, the Deputy Commissioner said that the ECI has decided to bring out 100% error-free voters' list and the movement for the same has started across the country. The verification has started in Dharwad district too and will be held till October 15. The candidates who have registered their name in the voters' list can download voter helpline app from ECI website or visit the nearest tahsildar office or HDMP office and verify their names and address.