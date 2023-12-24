Voters of Kodagu and Mysuru will decide in coming LS polls if he is patriot or traitor, says Pratap Simha

December 24, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who had approved Lok Sabha passes to two persons accused of breaching security in the Parliament earlier this month, said the voters of Kodagu and Mysuru will decide if he is a traitor or a patriot in the coming elections to the Lok Sabha.

Mr Simha was responding to allegations levelled against him during protests in Mysuru over the MP’s role in the security breach in the Parliament.

The people of Kodagu and Mysuru will give a verdict on whether he is a patriot or a traitor during the elections to Lok Sabha scheduled to be held in April 2024, he said adding that they were the “ultimate judges” in the matter.

“Goddess Chamundeshwari of Chamundi Hills, Cauvery of Brahmagiri Hills, the readers across Karnataka of his columns for the last 20 years and the people who have seen his conduct in matters related to the country, religion and nationalism during the last nine and a half years will decide on the issue during the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April 2024”, Mr Simha said.

He refused to answer any more questions from the media on the issue.

Mr Pratap Simha is accused of approving passes to Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma to enter the visitors’ gallery in the Lok Sabha on December 13. The duo had jumped into the floor of the Lok Sabha and opened gas canisters in the House spreading panic and confusion.