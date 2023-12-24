GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Voters of Kodagu and Mysuru will decide in coming LS polls if he is patriot or traitor, says Pratap Simha

Simha was responding to allegations levelled against him during protests in Mysuru over the MP’s role in the security breach in the Parliament.

December 24, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mysuru MP Pratap Simha. File

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who had approved Lok Sabha passes to two persons accused of breaching security in the Parliament earlier this month, said the voters of Kodagu and Mysuru will decide if he is a traitor or a patriot in the coming elections to the Lok Sabha.

Mr Simha was responding to allegations levelled against him during protests in Mysuru over the MP’s role in the security breach in the Parliament.

The people of Kodagu and Mysuru will give a verdict on whether he is a patriot or a traitor during the elections to Lok Sabha scheduled to be held in April 2024, he said adding that they were the “ultimate judges” in the matter.

“Goddess Chamundeshwari of Chamundi Hills, Cauvery of Brahmagiri Hills, the readers across Karnataka of his columns for the last 20 years and the people who have seen his conduct in matters related to the country, religion and nationalism during the last nine and a half years will decide on the issue during the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April 2024”, Mr Simha said.

He refused to answer any more questions from the media on the issue.

Mr Pratap Simha is accused of approving passes to Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma to enter the visitors’ gallery in the Lok Sabha on December 13. The duo had jumped into the floor of the Lok Sabha and opened gas canisters in the House spreading panic and confusion.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / parliament / Lok Sabha / national elections

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.