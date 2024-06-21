ADVERTISEMENT

Voters, not leaders will decide my future: DKS

Published - June 21, 2024 06:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who has expressed his willingness to contest the byelection from the Channapatna Assembly constituency in Ramanagara district, on Friday said voters would decide his political future and not any political leaders.

He was reacting to the statement of former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar that Mr. Shivakumar would end his political career from Channapatna if he chose to contest from there.

After participating in the International Yoga Day programme here, the Congress leader told reporters: “People are my strength and only they can decide my political future. I belong to Ramanagara district and I am indebted to them. I have asked the people to give me their support and they will decide.”

