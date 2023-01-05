ADVERTISEMENT

Voters’ list in Hassan

January 05, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan district administration, on Thursday (January 5), published the voters’ list of all seven assembly constituencies of Hassan district, as per the instructions from the Election Commission.

The draft list was announced earlier on November 9, 2022. The public were given an opportunity to file objections, if any, up to December 8, 2022. The officers have cleared the applications for addition during this time and published the list in the presence of representatives of recognised parties. The list will be made available for the public at all taluk office and respective polling booths. 

Following is the details of voters in each constituency after the revision of the list. Shravanabelgola - 1,99,755 (men-99,181, women - 100569, others - 5); Arsikere - 2,10,126 (men - 1,04,724, women - 1,05,398, others - 4); Belur - 1,92,135 (men - 96,979, women - 95,155, others -1); Hassan - 2,14,732 (men - 1,06,268, women - 1,08,454, others - 10); Holenarsipur - 2,13,737 (men - 1,07,359, women - 1,06,368, others - 10); Arkalgud - 2,21,445 (men - 1,13,610, women - 1,07,832, Others - 3); Sakleshpur - 2,00,103 (men - 1,00,095, women - 1,00,002, others - 6).

The total number of voters in the district is 14,52,033, which includes 7,28,216 men, 7,23,778 women and 39 others.

