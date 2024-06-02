Voters in graduates constituency urged to cast their votes in Council polls today

Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi Division) and Returning Officer for North East Graduates Constituency of Legislative Council Krishna Bajpai has appealed to eligible voters to exercise their franchise in the Council polls scheduled for Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a media note released here on Sunday, the officer said that polling will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

“I appeal to all eligible voters to go to their designated polling stations and cast their valuable votes,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per information he provided, the constituency has 1,56,623 eligible voters (99,121 men, 57,483 women and 19 others). As many as 195 polling stations, including 35 additional, have been established across the constituency that includes Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari and Vijayanagara districts.

Each polling station will have six polling staff, a Presiding Officer, an Assistant Presiding Officer, two Polling Officers, a Micro Observer and a Group D staff.

The Returning Officer said that those voters who don’t have Voter Identity Card too can exercise their franchise by producing one of the other valid identity cards such as Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Indian Passport, identity cards with photo issued by Union or State governments or boards and corporations owned by the Union or State governments or recognised educational institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The voters must use only the violet sketch pen given by the polling staff in the polling station to mark their preferential votes. Using any other pen will invalidate the vote. There will be no NOTA (None of the Above) option on the ballot paper as it does not apply to this Council elections,” Mr. Bajpai said.

47 polling stations

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Fouzia Taranum has, in another media note, said that the administration has established 47 polling stations, including six additional, across Kalaburagi district for the elections.

The officer said that Kalaburagi city has 18 polling stations followed by Aland with five, Afzalpur four, Sedam four, Chincholi three, Chittapur three, Jewargi three, Kalaburagi Rural two, Kamalapur two, Shahabad one, Kalagi one and Yadrami one.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.