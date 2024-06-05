ADVERTISEMENT

Voters have given a befitting reply to my critics, says Shettar, thanking Belagavi electorate

Published - June 05, 2024 09:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Chief Minister says his victory by a margin of over 1.7 lakh votes was due to the cooperation extended by the BJP leaders and the party workers of Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who returned to Hubballi on Wednesday after emerging victorious in the Lok Sabha elections in Belagavi, meeting Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Moorusavir Mutt. Mr. Shettar’s wife, Shilpa Shettar, accompanied him. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who returned to Hubballi on Wednesday after his victory in the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, said that the electorate have given a befitting reply to his critics who termed him an outsider in Belagavi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons after having darshan of Sri Siddharoodh Swami, Mr. Shettar said that his victory by a margin of over 1.7 lakh votes was due to the cooperation extended by the BJP leaders and the party workers of Belagavi.

To a query, he said that he is not aspiring for any ministership but will honestly take up any responsibility given to him by the party. “My focus will be on ensuring comprehensive development of Belagavi,” he said and added that he will go to New Delhi on Thursday to meet senior leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shettar, however, did not comment on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s victory margin getting halved saying that as he was busy with election work in Belagavi and that he has not looked into it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Shettar was accompanied by his wife Shilpa Shettar. He subsequently visited Moorusavir Mutt and took the blessings of Sri Gurusiddhar Rajayogindra Swami.

Later in the evening, he met scores of his followers and well-wishers who came to wish him at his residence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US