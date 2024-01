January 24, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

On the occasion of National Voters’ Day on Thursday, Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO Shaikh Tanveer Asif has been conferred the State award by the State Election Commission.

The SEC confers awards recognising the achievements of the Zilla Panchayat CEOs, who function as the SVEEP Nodal Officers in the districts, on the occasion of National Voters’ Day.

Mr. Tousif, Mandya SVEEP Nodal Officer, has been conferred the award, a note said here.

