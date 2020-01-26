Voters’ day programme organised

A variety of initiatives including felicitation of senior citizens and newly-weds, distribution of prizes to winners of competitions on voting, and special talks marked the National Voters’ Day programme in Dharwad and Hubballi on Saturday.

New voters were given Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), centenarians who voted in every election and newly-weds who cast their votes soon after their wedding were felicitated. Polling officials too who had done a good job during the Assembly and parliamentary elections were also felicitated.

Inaugurating the National Voters’ Day programme at JSS College in Dharwad on Saturday, Principal District and Sessions Judge Eshappa Bhute said that every citizen who had completed 18 years of age should compulsorily enrol in the voters’ list and also exercise their franchise without fail. “Refraining from participating in the electoral process amounts to abstaining for rights and duties guaranteed by the Constitution. It is only through active participation in the electoral process that a strong and democratic government can be elected,” he said.

Judge Bhute said the elections were the lifeline of a democratic set-up and every vote is crucial in bringing an eligible politician to power. Expressing concern over the declining percentage of polling in urban pockets, Judge Bhute said, “To keep alive the democracy and elect the government of our choice, 100% participation in polling is needed.”

Senior civil judge and Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority R.S. Chinnannavar termed voting as the biggest weapon given by the Constitution to every citizen to elect a good government and ensure development.

Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan, who presided over the programme, said that only active voters’ participation would make the Indian democracy more vibrant. Ms. Cholan asked youth to become ambassadors of polling and to motivate others to visit the nearest polling booths and enrol.

ZP CEO and chairman of SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) B.C. Sateesh and others were present.

In Hubballi, Principal of Government First Grade College Prof. P.B. Kalyanashetty inaugurated the National Voters’ Day programme at the municipal corporation. He delivered a talk on the significance of voting and active participation in electoral process. Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal presided over the function.