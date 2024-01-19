Voters’ Day Jan. 25: More SVEEP drives to unfold

January 19, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The National Voters’ Day will be observed at Kalamandira in Mysuru on January 25.

This year’s Voters’ Day is special in view of the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha, said Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, who is also the district SVEEP officer.

Speaking at a meeting organised to discuss SVEEP activities, she suggested encouraging youth to participate in the election process, and also develop interest among the younger generations on the election process. In this regard, more SVEEP activities will be carried out.

The Voters’ Day programme will be held at 10 a.m. in which former international cricketer Javagal Srinath, who has been roped in as SVEEP Icon of Mysuru, will participate.

On the occasion, the winners of various competitions organised to spread voting awareness will receive prizes from the dignitaries. The newly-enrolled voters will get their voters’ ID on the occasion.

The meeting was told about carrying out voting awareness drives across the city and the district.

More hoardings, posters, radio campaigns and other publicity on voting will be featured in key locations for generating awareness on the importance of voting.

At the launch of the awareness campaign during the assembly elections last year, a lot of youth took part in the drive in which Mr. Srinath took part. They took selfies with Mr. Srinath. The campaign spread the message of the importance of voting for strengthening democracy.

The voting percentage in Mysuru district needs improvement and more SVEEP drives have been suggested for increasing voter turnout in the coming election. During earlier SVEEP meetings, there is a special mention of the low voter turnout in three urban constituencies in Mysuru city where the percentage of voting has been consistently low despite the efforts to spread voter awareness. The people engaged in SVEEP activities have been told to give special attention to such booths and more voter awareness campaigns have to be taken up for increasing the participation of voters.