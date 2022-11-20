Voters’ data ‘theft’: CM issues instructions to start probe since 2013 when Congress was in power

November 20, 2022 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Launching a counter-attack on the Congress over the case of alleged theft of voters’ data by an NGO and deletion of names from the voters’ list, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday instructed the authorities to conduct an investigation into the issue from 2013 when the Congress was in power.

“Instructions have been given to hold the investigation from 2013 when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister as it will reveal all the instructions that had been given to the agency by that government. A probe will bring out the truth,” he told reporters here. “People should know why the orders were issued to Chilume and the reasons behind it. Earlier, the government had planned to probe only the current incident but it has now been decided to probe whatever happened since 2013.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that the incumbent government gave orders only to create awareness among the voters, and a condition was imposed that the agency must not have any association or links with any party. “However, Mr. Siddaramaiah had issued orders for the revision of electoral list which has to be done by the Election Commission. It is a grave crime that the work to be done by the Election Commission was given to a private agency. The Siddaramaiah government crossed all limits and misused the power by even authorising appointment of BLOs,” he alleged.

Stating that the allegations of Congress leaders were baseless, Mr. Bommai said that this incident would backfire on the Congress. “Addition and deletion of names in the electoral list is the job of the Election Commission, and allegations against the current government is politically motivated. The commission has used artificial intelligence for the removal of duplication of names in the list to remove fake voters. Because of this the Congress is creating a hue and cry,” he said.