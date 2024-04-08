Voters can check queue at booth on polling day

April 08, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

Voters can check the number of people in queue at the polling station before stepping out of their homes to cast their vote.

This system has been introduced for the convenience of the voters.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said in Mysuru on Monday that the queue management app has been launched so that voters can find out the number of people standing in the queue at the respective polling station.

He said the voters should not neglect the polls citing reasons and added that they should give more importance to polling than going out for vacations with families or friends in view of the weekend (the election is scheduled on Friday April 26).