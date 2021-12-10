Voters asked to participate fearlessly in polling

KALABURAGI

10 December 2021 01:03 IST

Bidar Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Ramachandran R. and Superintendent of Police Nagesh D.L. has urged voters to fearlessly participate in polling for the local bodies constituency of the Legislative Council scheduled for Friday.

After a meeting at mustering centres and taking stock of preparations, Mr. Ramachandran also directed the polling staff and security personnel to ensure free and fair polling.

“I appeal to voters to fearlessly participate in the polling and exercise their franchise. If anybody faces any problem, please call 112 or contact the nearest police station for help,” Mr. Nagesh said and warned that his department will take stringent action against those who violate the law.

The district administration has established 192 polling stations across the district where polling will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

As many as 852 personnel, including polling and security staff, have been deployed.