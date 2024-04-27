Voter turnout of 70.62% in Mysuru LS constituency marginally higher than 2019 polls

April 27, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

The voter turnout of 70.62 per cent recorded in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency during the polling held on Friday was marginally higher than the 69.5 per cent registered during the previous Lok Sabha polls in the constituency held in 2019.

According to details shared by the Returning Officer of Mysuru parliamentary constituency on Saturday, a total of 14.77 lakh voters out of the eligible 20.92 lakh voters had cast their votes by the end of polling at 6 p.m. on Friday, recording a poll percentage of 70.62 per cent.

The voter turnout of 70.62 per cent during the Lok Sabha polls of 2024 is not only marginally higher than the voter turnout of 69.5 per cent registered during 2019 polls, but also shows that the poll percentage in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency has been on an upward trend since the 2009.

After recording a poll percentage of 58.88 per cent during the 2009 polls, the voter turnout increased to 67.3 per cent 2014 before reaching 69.5 in 2019.

Constituency-wise poll percentage

Out of the eight assembly constituencies comprising the Mysuru Lok Sabha segment, Periyapatna assembly constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 80.19 per cent during polling on Friday.

Periyapatna assembly segment was followed by Hunsur assembly constituency, which recorded 77.91 per cent, Madikeri and Virajpet at 75.41 per cent and 73.88 per cent respectively, and Chamundeshwari assembly segment, which recorded 73.40 per cent.

Out of the three urban constituencies of Mysuru city viz. Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja, and Chamaraja, Narasimharaja assembly constituency, recorded the highest voter turnout of 65.55 per cent followed by Chamaraja and Krishnaraja at 60.98 per cent and 60.87 per cent.

Male and female voters

Though the number of eligible female voters in the Lok Sabha constituency is slightly higher than their male counterparts, their voter turnout was marginally lower than male voters.

Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency has 7.32 lakh male voters against 7.44 lakh female voters. While the voter turnout of male voters was 71.38 per cent, the poll percentage of female voters was marginally less at 69.90 per cent.