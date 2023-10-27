Voter list revision drive begins in Dharwad district

October 27, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudutta Hegde has said that the district administration on Friday launched the drive for enrolment of new voters in the voter list and for deletion of names and that it will go on till December 9 this year.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Friday, Mr. Hegde said that the Election Commission of India has released the draft voter enrolment list on the website and people can check their names.

For any corrections to be made in names and for enrolment of new names, people should submit Form 6, he said.

Mr. Hegde said that for deletion of names, they should submit Form 7 and for correction of date of birth and house address, Form 8 has to be submitted.

“For change of Assembly constituency, people have to fill Form 8A. The forms should be submitted at the District Election Office before December 9,” he said.

He said that the district administration along with SVEEP committee will hold special drives and election officials will visit polling stations for sensitising people to enrol themselves. The final voter list will be declared on January 5.

Mr. Hegde that a total of 28,752 fresh names have been added to the voter list from May to October 27, 2023 taking the total number of eligible voters in the district to 15,38,603.

The details are as follows: Navalgund Assembly segment has 234 polling booths and there are 1.05 lakh male and 1.03 lakh female voters.

In Kundgol, there are 214 polling stations and 96,181 male voters, 91,545 female and eight transgender voters. In Dharwad Rural (Dharwad-71) Assembly constituency, there are 234 polling booths and 1.08 lakh male and 1.07 lakh female voters.

In Hubballi-Dharwad East constituency, there are 215 polling stations with 1.04 lakh male and 1.06 lakh female voters. Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency has 258 polling stations and 1.25 lakh male voters and 1.27 lakh female voters.

Hubballi-Dharwad West constituency has 269 polling stations, 1.30 lakh male and 1.35 lakh female voters. Kalghatgi has 228 polling stations with 1.04 lakh male, 94,904 female voters and five transgenders.

Mr. Hegde said that there are, in all, 15.38 lakh voters in the district with 7.17 lakh male and 7.66 lakh female voters and all those attaining the age of 18 before December 2023 are eligible to enrol their names in the list.

