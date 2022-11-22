Voter ID scam in Dharwad too, alleges Congress spokesperson

November 22, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

KPCC Spokesman and Congress leader P.H. Neeralakeri has alleged that afraid of the public backlash over its misrule, BJP was now employing illegal means to win in election and had employed illegal means in Dharwad distirct too to prevent people opposing BJP from casting their votes.

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC spokesman P.H. Neeralakeri addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

KPCC spokesman and Congress leader P.H. Neeralakeri has alleged that afraid of the public backlash over its misrule, the BJP was employing illegal means to win the elections in Dharwad distirct too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Neeralakeri said the BJP had employed its workers to collect data from people through a mobile application on their political preferences and feedback on governance and the same was being utilised to delete the names of those opposing the BJP from the voters’ list.

He alleged that under the garb of revision of voters’ list, Arvind Bellad, MLA, had employed private persons to collect data from them through a mobile application and had used it to get the names of those voters, who were opposed to him, removed from the list.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the Congress workers had begun visiting booths and collecting data of people whose names were found missing in the revised list despite having EPICs (Electoral Photo Identity Cards).

He alleged that BJP, which was sure of being defeated in the election, was employing nefarious means to change the result by denying the citizens their right to vote. Mr. Neeralakeri said that although he had brought the issue to the notice of the authorities, nothing had been done so far.

He said that BJP MLAs were using Voter Interaction and Profiling, a mobile application (App) to collect details of voters and based on the survey responses, further steps on removing or deleting their names from the voters’ list was being done.

Former MP I.G. Sanadi said that it was unfortunate that people were being denied their democratic right to vote or chose their choice of government. Officials should immediately take requisite steps, he demanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US