Voter ID scam in Dharwad too, alleges Congress spokesperson

November 22, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

KPCC spokesman and Congress leader P.H. Neeralakeri has alleged that afraid of the public backlash over its misrule, the BJP was employing illegal means to win the elections in Dharwad distirct too.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Neeralakeri said the BJP had employed its workers to collect data from people through a mobile application on their political preferences and feedback on governance and the same was being utilised to delete the names of those opposing the BJP from the voters’ list.

He alleged that under the garb of revision of voters’ list, Arvind Bellad, MLA, had employed private persons to collect data from them through a mobile application and had used it to get the names of those voters, who were opposed to him, removed from the list.

He said the Congress workers had begun visiting booths and collecting data of people whose names were found missing in the revised list despite having EPICs (Electoral Photo Identity Cards).

He alleged that BJP, which was sure of being defeated in the election, was employing nefarious means to change the result by denying the citizens their right to vote. Mr. Neeralakeri said that although he had brought the issue to the notice of the authorities, nothing had been done so far.

He said that BJP MLAs were using Voter Interaction and Profiling, a mobile application (App) to collect details of voters and based on the survey responses, further steps on removing or deleting their names from the voters’ list was being done.

Former MP I.G. Sanadi said that it was unfortunate that people were being denied their democratic right to vote or chose their choice of government. Officials should immediately take requisite steps, he demanded.