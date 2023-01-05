Voter data ‘theft’: Report expected by January 15

January 05, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The inquiry into the alleged voter data theft involving NGO Chilume, by Bengaluru Regional Commissioner Amlan Biswas, is expected to be completed by January 15. The final rolls for the three Assembly constituencies — Shivajinagar, Chickpet, and Mahadevapura, where the alleged data theft took place — will be published on January 15, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had extended the period of special summary revision of electoral rolls in these constituencies by 15 days to enable a thorough verification and invite more public objections.

The ECI had asked the Karnataka CEO to ensure a 100% audit of the deletions and additions to the electoral rolls effected after January 1, 2022, in these constituencies. “All deletions and additions will be put up on the website with reasons,” Mr. Meena said.