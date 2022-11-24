  1. EPaper
Voter data theft: Police seize two computers from Chilume co-founder’s house in Bengaluru

The police are examining the contents of the computers with the help of cyber experts

November 24, 2022 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a voters’ list.

A file photo of a voters’ list. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S.

Halasuru Gate police seized two computers from the house of Krishnappa Ravikumar, who is the prime accused in the alleged theft of voter data in Bengaluru. Ravikumar runs Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust, which has been accused of collecting personal information about voters, with its members posing as government officials in some cases.

The police are examining the contents of the computers with the help of cyber experts.

The police also questioned 45  electoral registration officers and their assistants working for the BBMP who allegedly signed on the ID cards issued to the staff of Chilume, which amounts to dereliction of duty. The police recorded their statements and told them to appear before the police whenever they are needed .

The BBMP chief commissioner on Tuesday November 23 suspended three revenue officials for issuing ID cards to the employees of Chilume trust to take up a door-to-door survey.

