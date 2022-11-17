Voter data ‘theft’: Congress lodges complaint

Congress leaders, including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition, filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Prathap Reddy over the alleged “illegal” collection of voter data.
Soon after the press conference at the party office on Thursday, Congress leaders went to the Police Commissioner’s office and lodged the complaint against on alleged fraud in collecting voter data by a private agency.
Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, tweeted “Fraud, impersonation, stealing voter data and conspiracy of Bommai - BBMP exposed 40% Commission Sarkara & its officials, BBMP & Election Authority are partners in crime in trampling democracy FIR must be lodged against CM Bommai & all others named in our statement”.
