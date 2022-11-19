Voter data theft case: Two arrested; 12 special teams formed for investigation

November 19, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The police on Saturday arrested two persons belonging to an NGO in the case relating to the alleged voters’ data theft, while as many as 12 special teams have been formed to probe the case.

On Saturday, several offices and houses belonging to Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust, the NGO, were raided. The police seized documents and electronic gadgets pertaining to their work for further investigation.

The trust, permitted by the BBMP to do house-to-house voter awareness campaign, is accused of collecting voter data illegally. Employees of the trust collected data from voters in Bengaluru posing as booth-level officers, it is alleged. The BBMP in early November cancelled permission granted to the NGO, following complaints. The Congress has accused the BJP of being complicit in this “scam”, while the latter has denied the allegations.

Prime accused on the run

“While, the two persons, identified as Dharmesh and Renuka Prasad, have been taken into police custody, the prime accused in the case are still on the run. Efforts are on to track them down,” Srinivas Gowda, DCP, Central Division, said.

Mr. Gowda said that the focus of the investigation would be on what type of data was collected and for whom. The other members of the trust had been summoned for questioning, he added .

“A detailed probe has been ordered into the case. Even though the Opposition is demanding a judicial probe, the police are capable of handling this,” Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

Meanwhile Congress leaders called on Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena and submitted a petition alleging “large-scale electoral fraud, malpractice, and manipulation of voters’ list” in Bengaluru by the BJP government and demanded a probe under the supervision of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka. BJP leaders too met the CEO and termed the Congress’ demand “baseless and politically motivated”.