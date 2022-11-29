Voter data ‘theft’: BBMP Officers and Employees’ Association says all SOPs followed by officers 

November 29, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Officers and Employees’ Association on Tuesday held a press conference and said that the BBMP officers, who have worked for Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, have followed all the Standard operational procedures (SOPs) of the Election Commission.

A. Amruth Raj, president of the association, said multiple agencies were conducting investigations into the alleged scandal of voter data theft and revenue officers, especially those involved in SVEEP activities, have complained to the association alleging harassment by the investigation agencies.

“All our officials have followed the SOPs properly. We request the government to handover the investigation to one agency so that there will be no confusion,” he added.

