  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE: Valencia starts, 0-0

Voter data ‘theft’: BBMP Officers and Employees’ Association says all SOPs followed by officers 

November 29, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Officers and Employees’ Association on Tuesday held a press conference and said that the BBMP officers, who have worked for Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, have followed all the Standard operational procedures (SOPs) of the Election Commission.

A. Amruth Raj, president of the association, said multiple agencies were conducting investigations into the alleged scandal of voter data theft and revenue officers, especially those involved in SVEEP activities, have complained to the association alleging harassment by the investigation agencies.

“All our officials have followed the SOPs properly. We request the government to handover the investigation to one agency so that there will be no confusion,” he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.