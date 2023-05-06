Voter awareness drive conducted

May 06, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MYSURU

With a resolve to improve voter turnout this election, the district administration, as a part of SVEEP drive, managed to reach out to 12,000 industry workers in various industrial areas in and around Mysuru urging them to vote without fail on May 10.

The drive was launched in over hundred industries located in Koorgalli, Belawadi, Hebbal, Kadakola, and Thandavapura industrial areas.

The voter awareness initiatives in industries were well received and the workers said they will cast their vote without giving it a miss.

The workers took a pledge that was administered to them on their premises by the officials engaged in SVEEP activities.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Joint Director Dinesh and others were present.