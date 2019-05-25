Vote transfer between Congress and JD(S) was a complete failure

By the end of Thursday, the murmurs of discontent among party workers that had followed many coalition candidates in their constituencies became apparent — it had been every candidate for him/herself this Lok Sabha election in Karnataka.

Vote transfer between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) failed spectacularly, and the votes secured by the coalition candidates seem to reflect only their respective parties. In 15 of the State’s 28 constituencies, the coalition candidate got considerably fewer votes than the combined votes polled by the two parties in 2014.

Through the Lok Sabha poll campaign, the alliance had hoped for a consolidation of votes. Its rallies were primarily about the joint electoral effort this time. After all, if the vote share had followed the 2014 pattern, the alliance would have won 13 seats, up by two from 2014. If it had followed the pattern of the 2018 Assembly elections, the alliance would have won a staggering 21 seats. The final tally of two seats shows that the alliance arithmetic fell flat on its face.

A case in point is the 12 Lok Sabha constituencies of Old Mysore region where the JD(S) and Congress have had a significant presence in the Assembly and the Lok Sabha. In 2014, they had an overwhelming 60% of the vote share in the region. In 2019, the percentage was down to 44.25%, with the parties losing six of the eight seats they held.

The beneficiary was the Bharatiya Janata Party, which saw its vote share in the region shoot up from 34% in 2014 to 45% in 2019 (or, 50.3% when considering the BJP-backed Sumalatha’s win in Mandya).

Another indicator of lack of vote transfer is that in most constituencies, the alliance candidate got about as many votes as his or her party had in 2014.

In Mandya, the JD(S)’s K. Nikhil got 5.7 lakh votes — just 50,000 more than the winning JD(S) candidate’s tally in 2014. Ms. Sumalatha’s 7 lakh votes seem to reflect Congress and BJP votes as well, apart from a majority of the new votes.

In 2014, the JD(S) secured more than one lakh votes in nine seats. This year, in Hassan, the BJP’s vote share increased five times (seemingly with the addition of the 2014 Congress voters), while in Bengaluru Rural, the BJP appears to have benefited from a large section of JD(S) votes shifting to it.

In Mysuru seat, the Congress seems to have garnered the same vote share it had in 2014 without the alliance. In Kolar, seven-time MP K.H. Muniyappa increased his vote share by 80,000, while his BJP rival added to his tally the 3.7 lakh votes that the JD(S) had got in 2014. The same pattern is seen in Chickballapur (where the BJP gained 3.3 lakh votes, which tallies with the JD(S)’s 2014 vote count of 3.4 lakh) and Uttara Kannada (where a significant number of 2014 Congress voters did not cast their ballot for the JD(S) candidate in 2019).

In contrast, the only seat where vote transfer appears to have taken place is Shivamogga, where the JD(S) candidate Madhu Bangarappa polled 5 lakh votes — which is slightly more than what the Congress and JD(S) polled together in 2014. However, former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra won from there anyway by 2.2 lakh votes.

Partial vote transfer took place in Tumakuru (where the JD(S) doubled its 2014 vote share) and Vijayapura (where JD(S) saw a six-fold increase in votes).