Vote out BJP to save democracy and secularism, says CPI(M)

April 07, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The CPI(M) State general secretary U. Basavaraj said here on Sunday that the BJP should be voted out of power if the hard-earned freedom and constitutional democracy was to be saved.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was addressing the cadre at the party’s district-level convention. Mr. Basavaraj said secularism and Constitution were in danger and an opportunity by way of election was before the public to choose wisely and thrown out the BJP.

He said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised good days, the nation has been pushed to the brink and the common people were in economic distress. The condition of the farmers has been ignored. Though Mr. Modi had promised to double the farmers income, the agricultural sector was in crisis and the Prime Minister refused to implement the Swaminathan Committee report on agriculture recommendations, said Mr. Basavaraj.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that COVID-19 was also mismanaged resulting in the death of more than five lakh people due to the government’s failure to ensure proper health care.

Mr. Basavaraj also expressed concern over the BJP’s attempt to overthrow the constitutional democracy of India, and that those standing up for it and questioning the government were being jailed.

The Modi government was also accused of diluting the provisions of the MGNREGA scheme and denying unemployment wages to the beneficiaries.

District unit secretary Jagadish Surya said that the contribution of the BJP to Mysuru was nil and said that on the contrary the demonetisation effect was such that more than three lakh jobs were lost in Mysuru alone. Similarly, over 26000 SSIs and MSMEs had to shut down owing to the policies of the government, he added. Though Mr. Modi had promised to convert Mysuru to Paris on the tourism front, he has not spoken a word on the subject during his subsequent visits to the city, said Mr. Surya.

The convention was attended by CPI(M) office bearers and party workers. A slew of resolutions were passed to work to vote out the BJP at the Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.