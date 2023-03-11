Vote-from-home facility for citizens above 80 years and persons with disabilities 

March 11, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

In the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka, for the first time, people aged above 80 and persons with disabilities (PwDs) can vote from the comfort of their homes if they are unable to go out to exercise their franchise.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced that it has introduced a vote-from-home (VFH) facility for the 12.15 lakh people aged above 80 (including 16,976 centenarians) and 5.55 lakh benchmarked PwDs in the Assembly elections in Karnataka. The State has a total of 5.21 crore voters, including 2.59 women voters.

Addressing mediapersons after a three-day review of poll-preparedness in Karnataka, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, “For the first time, the EC will provide this facility. Our teams will go to the homes of those who desire to vote from their home with a form 12D (which will be available within five days of the election notification) and facilitate the exercise of their franchise.”

“Although we encourage those above 80 years to come to the polling station and vote in the festival of democracy, those who cannot, can avail of this facility. All precautions will be taken to ensure the secrecy of their votes and the entire process will be videographed. All political parties and candidates will be informed whenever there is a movement for VFH,” the CEC said.

He said senior citizens and PwDs would be given facilities of wheelchairs and volunteers at polling stations, priority in voting, pick up/drop and a dedicated parking facility. A mobile Saksham PwD application has been developed to facilitate services at polling stations and Braille ballot facility for the visually impaired, the CEC said.

First-time voters, transgenders

Over 9.17 lakh first-time voters are expected to participate in the elections this time in Karnataka. Also, under the Advance Application Facility, over 1.25 lakh applications have been received from youth aged above 17, out of which around 41,000 youth are turning 18 by April 1, 2023, he said.

“For inclusive and participative elections, the commission has done 100% enrolment of eligible (above 18 years) particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) in Karnataka. While 40 ethnic polling stations will be set up for the PVTGs, special emphasis is also on the participation of third-gender persons in the election process. Of the 42,756 transgender persons in the State, we have enrolled 41,312,” the CEC said.

As many as 58,282 polling stations are being set up in the 224 constituencies and the average voter per polling station is 883. Talking about assured minimum facilities, the CEC said, “This time we are making sure infrastructure (toilets to be set up in schools) will be permanent. This will be an election gift to students.”

Urban apathy

Asserting that urban apathy is a cause of concern, the CEC said four electoral districts in Bengaluru, India’s IT hub, had the lowest voter turnout in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections, much less than the State average. “This trend has also been noticed in the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh,” he said.