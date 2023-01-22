‘Vote for OPS’ campaign in Shivamogga

January 22, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Hassan

The employees of Karnataka government, on Sunday, January 22, took out a bike rally in Shivamogga demanding old-pension scheme. Hundreds of employees participated in the rally that covered prominent streets. Later, they assembled at Freedom Park in the city.

BJP legislator Ayanur Manjunath, extending support for the protesters, said he would stand by the employees demanding old pension scheme. “Elected representatives are getting pension, which is similar to old pension scheme. If the government feels the NPS is good, let the same is introduced to legislators as well,” he quipped.

He assured the protesters that he would try to bring representatives of the government employees’ association and the representatives of the government on a table to discuss the issue.

NPS Employees Association president Shantaram said that the struggle for old pension scheme would continue until the demand was fulfilled. The employees had been putting pressure on the State government through the Vote for OPS campaign across the State.

Raghavendra K.N., district president of the association, said the demand of the NPS employees had been significant. “We employees under NPS know the disadvantages of the schemes. Those retired under this scheme had been facing shortage of money to meet the basic needs. The government should understand our difficulties,” he said.