Karnataka

Volvo sets up clean drinking water plant at Robertsonpet in Karnataka

The office of the civic body at Robertsonpet in Kolar Gold Fields, Karnataka. | Photo Credit: VISHWA KUNDAPURA
The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru August 09, 2022 16:48 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 16:50 IST

Volvo Group has set up an RO plant at Robertsonpet, KGF in Kolar district, to offer safe and clean drinking water to people in this area as borewell water contains high levels of fluoride and TDS (Total Dissolved Solids).

The plant would dispense 6,000 litres of drinking water a day to cater to the requirement of over 3,000 people in the locality.

Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group said, “This is our 20th safe water drinking water plant in Karnataka. We believe that hygiene, sanitation and clean drinking water are essential for good health, and they are the building blocks for the progress of communities.”

