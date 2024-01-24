Volvo rolls out 10,000th car made in Bengaluru

January 24, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Bengaluru

Volvo Cars so far produced 10,000 cars at its factory in Hoskote in the outskirts of Bengaluru as on January 18.

It was in 2017 that the Swedish passenger car manufacturer commenced car assembly operations with its popular model XC90 from the city. Till date, it has produced over 4,000 units of XC60 cars here. And its 10,000th car is its pure electric model, XC40 recharge, made in India, according to the company.

“It is indeed a matter of pride for the company to have reached this milestone in a short span of time in spite of nearly three years of pandemic disruptions. The steady increase of capacities at Bengaluru reflects our commitment to India’s luxury mobility segment,’‘ said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Volvo at present locally assembles all its models in India namely XC90, XC60, S90, XC40 Recharge and the recently launched C40 Recharge.

