Volunteers undergo disaster management training

June 08, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Nehru Yuva Kendra and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jointly conducted a one-day disaster management and life protection training for volunteers on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises in Dharwad on Thursday.

Addressing the volunteers, District Youth Officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra Goutam Reddy said that NDRF training will help in boosting the morale of people in distress and saving their lives in times of crisis.

The objective of the training is to form a team of trained volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra who can be pressed into service during the time of natural calamities such as cyclone, earthquake, landslips and major accidents, before the arrival of relief teams from NDRF and SDRF.

During the training, volunteers were taught methods to be followed, precautionary measures to be taken, tool kits to be kept ready and other requisite measures to be taken during the time of natural disasters for disaster management.

NDRF Inspector Commander Sujit Gop, officials Dilleshwar Rao, Mallikarjun, senior volunteer Shivaji N.K., field workers of KCD Social Welfare Department Shilpa Mane, Valentia R., Kavya Badami, Anuradha and others were present.

