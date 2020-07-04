Voluntary lockdown in Channarayapatna

Hassan

04 July 2020 22:50 IST

The residents of Channarayapatna taluk have resolved to observe lockdown for the next 14 days as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been on the rise. The public will have time to purchase essential items between 7 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. three days a week.

This was decided at a meeting attended by shopkeepers, businessmen, and elected representatives on Saturday. The lockdown will be relaxed in the morning hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Except for agriculture-related activities, all other activities will be shut down in the taluk.

MLA for Shravanabelagola C.N. Balakrishna, addressing the meeting, appealed to the public to cooperate with the taluk administration in making the voluntary lockdown effective.

Advertising

Advertising