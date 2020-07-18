Voluntary closure in some Belagavi towns

A cow stands in the deserted old city area in Belagavi on Sunday.

Belagavi

18 July 2020 05:24 IST

Traders in a some towns in the Belagavi sub division decided to opt for a voluntary lockdown since Thursday morning, in the backdrop of the rising COVID-19 cases. Apart from the taluk headquarter towns of Bailhongal and Kittur, Nesargi and MK Hubballi towns are also observing lockdown. This was communicated to the Assistant Commissioner in Bailhongal by trader associations after a few cases were detected in the two towns.

The district administration has imposed lockdown in the high-risk taluks of Nippani, Kagwad and Athani. Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath imposed lockdown in Gokak and Mudalagi after district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi announced at a meeting of traders that they should opt for a week-long lockdown.

