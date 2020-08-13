Volatile political dynamics played a part in D.J. Halli riots?

Police officials, local residents, and political activists say that the incident seems to have more political than communal undertones

The rioting that broke out at D.J. Halli in east Bengaluru over a derogatory post against Islam, which left three killed in police firing on Tuesday night, seems to have more political than communal undertones, say police officials, local residents, and political activists.

“Those who were rioting and those standing with the police trying to pacify the mob were both Muslims. Some volunteers even formed a human chain around a temple to ensure it is not attacked,” pointed out a senior police official. Multiple people argued that the violence was “both spontaneous and organised” in the sense that while the anger against the post was spontaneous, it was harvested to political ends, especially in the backdrop of the impending civic polls.

The adjoining Assembly constituencies of Sarvajnanagar, Pulikeshinagar, and Shivajinagar have large concentrations of minority communities, mostly poor. With all three segments represented by Congress, the area is largely represented by the party in BBMP Council as well.

However, the political dynamics have been volatile in recent years. Pulikeshinagar MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, whose house was gutted in the violence, had won from JD(S) in 2013 but later defected to Congress. R. Roshan Baig, former MLA for Shivajinagar, now suspended from Congress, once had an iron grip over the minority vote in the region. Rizwan Arshad is now the MLA for Shivajinagar and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLA for Chamarajpet, has made inroads into the Muslim community in this belt as well. “A political leader who has lost power in the region also seems to be making a comeback bid and fishing in troubled waters,” said a senior police official.

In the mix is the Social Democratic Party of India (whom Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said had a role in rioting), which is fast emerging as a player with a strong cadre in this area. “With Muslims being disillusioned with Congress, people have begun to slowly come to us with grievances. Our style of assertive and committed leadership for the community’s interests has attracted people,” said Ilyas Mohammed Tumbe, State president, SDPI. He denied their involvement in violence, arguing that their local leader Muzammil Pasha (now a prime accused and arrested) had taken the lead in lodging a complaint against the post but had tried to pacify people once violence broke out. He alleged that the violence was a deliberate effort to drive a wedge between Muslims and Dalits.

“There is a contest for the minority vote in the region, as to who represents the interests of the community better. With the recent Citizenship Amendment Act and Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan, there is an angst in the community that is being manipulated by some radical elements, making liberal secular leadership less attractive to a section. The derogatory post was an opportunity that has been misused,” argued one Congress MLA. He claimed there was a “motivated campaign” to suggest the party did not stand by the community. A division of minority votes will only help BJP make inroads into the area, he pointed out.

A resident of Kaval Byrasandra, who wished to remain anonymous, said everyone in the area knew that the MLA and his sister, whose son made the derogatory post, were estranged for nearly a decade. “Despite this, the MLA’s house being torched suggests a conspiracy to instigate the minority community against the MLA,” he said.

“The riots on Tuesday night were a direct fallout of the fast changing political dynamics of this belt. It is likely to remain volatile and the poor residents vulnerable to manipulation till the situation stabilises,” said a senior police official.