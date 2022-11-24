Vokkaligas to hold meeting on Nov. 27 on reservation issue

November 24, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of prominent Vokkaliga leaders, including those from religious and political spheres, has been called on November 27 to finalise the strategy to seek higher reservation for the community.

Speaking to presspersons here on Thursday, Vokkaliga Sangha president C.N. Balakrishna said that while the community welcomes increase in reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as per their population, the reservation to Vokkaligas should also be based on the proportion of the population. Though the population of Vokkaligas is said to be between 16% and 20% of the total, there are complaints that the caste survey has not been done properly, he added.

Among those who have been invited are former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Ministers S.M. Krishna, H.D. Kumaraswamy and D.V. Sadananda Gowda and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, besides Cabinet Ministers belonging to the Vokkaliga community in the present government. The meeting will be conducted in the presence of three Vokkaliga seers Nirmalananda Swamiji, Nanjavadhutha Swami and Kumara Chandrshekaranath Swami.

