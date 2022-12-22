Vokkaligas step up demand

December 22, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

On the day the Panchamasalis stepped up pressure on the State government to increase reservation, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that a meeting to discuss the Vokkaliga demand for increasing reservation will be held under the leadership of Revenue Minister R. Ashok.

He told reporters that the meeting will have Vokkaliga Ministers and legislators after which they will be meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the issue.

The Minister said that the BJP government is committed to ensure social justice to all communities, and that the State government has already made efforts to increase reservation for weaker sections. “Every effort will be made to increase reservation for the economically and educationally backward within the Vokkaliga community,” he said.

