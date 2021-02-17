Vokkaligas seek reservation quota increase

Bengaluru

17 February 2021 23:42 IST

The powerful Vokkaliga community has pitched in with a demand for increased reservation, joining a number of castes that are putting forward quota demand in Karnataka in various forms.

On Wednesday, chairing a meeting on the welfare of the Vokkaliga community, the seer of Adichunchangiri Mutt Nirmalananda Swami said there was a need to increase reservation for the community and the creation of a Vokkaliga development authority.

He pointed out that not all the 115 sub-castes within the Vokkaliga community were part of the Backward Classes list, and that they were being denied the government facilities available to those with reservation. There is a need to start a movement to have all the sub-castes included in the list, he said.

