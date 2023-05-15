Vokkaligas in Mysuru demand CM’s post for DKS

May 15, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as the tussle for the Chief Minister’s post in the Congress has shifted to New Delhi, with the party high command given the task of deciding the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, supporters of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar have stepped up their demand for considering the CM’s post to the Vokkaliga leader.

The Congress registered a thumping victory in the elections, ousting the BJP government, and former Chief MinisterSiddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar are lobbying for the CM’s post.

With the party yet to announce the choice amidst the tussle between Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar, a section of Vokkaliga community members on Monday staged a demonstration in Mysuru demanding the CM’s post to Mr. Shivakumar, giving him the credit for bringing the Congress party to power in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Someshwaranatha Swamiji of Adichunchangiri Shaka Mutt in Mysuru, who was present, said Mr. Shivakumar played a crucial role in bringing the Congress to power. “He (Mr. Shivakumar) is young and should be considered for the CM’s post as he worked really hard for the victory,” the seer said, adding that Mr. Shivakumar took everyone into confidence and was instrumental for the Congress’s triumph.

The seer expressed confidence that Mr. Shivakumar will do a good job as CM if he is given the responsibility.

Mohan Kumar Gowda of Kannada Kavalu Pade urged the Congress leadership to announce Mr. Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister , considering his hard work and efforts in bringing the party to power.

He said Mr. Siddaramaiah had got the opportunity earlier and was the Chief Minister for a full five years. “Now, it’s the turn of Mr. Shivakumar. Mr. Siddaramaiah must make way for his appointment,” he demanded.

Mr. Gowda said the Vokkaliga community members will come together and fight until Mr. Shivakumar is made CM. “It’s a message to the Congress high command from the community. As the tradition goes, the KPCC chief has to be made CM.”

Claiming that Mr. Shivakumar was responsible for the Congress’s victory , he said the high command must respect the sentiments of the community on this issue. “The threat of IT and ED raids should not come in the way of making him the CM. The party should not deny him the post until the Lok Sabha elections,” he pleaded.