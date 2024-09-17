GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vokkaliga Ministers, legislators meet Siddaramaiah and seek action against Munirathna

Published - September 17, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of Vokkaliga Ministers and legislators from the Congress on Monday called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and demanded strict legal action against Munirathna, BJP MLA and former Minister, who is accused of making derogatory references to the community.

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, and MLAs and MLCs met the Chief Minister at the latter’s residence, and demanded stern action against Mr. Munirathna, representing R.R. Nagar constituency in Bengaluru.

The BJP MLA is alleged to have abused the Vokkaliga community and community women in a purported phone conversation with a contractor that had been leaked.

Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Monday visited the residence of Cheluvaraju, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike contractor, who filed a complaint accusing Mr. Munirathna and three others of demanding a bribe of ₹30 lakh for a solid waste disposal contract. Ms. Hebbalkar said the government would take all steps to provide protection to the family of Mr. Cheluvaraju.

Mr. Cheluvaraju alleged that Mr. Munirathna threatened, abused, and humiliated him and used casteist slurs while demanding the bribe. Mr. Munirathna was taken into custody on Saturday under various charges, including caste abuse and criminal intimidation.


