Vokkaliga Ministers and MLAs from Congress to meet Chief Minister on September 16 seeking action against Munirathna

Published - September 16, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of Vokkaliga MLAs from the Congress, including Ministers, will call on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, seeking strict legal action against the former Minister Munirathna, who is accused of making derogatory references to the Vokkaliga community.

The BJP legislator from R.R. Nagar is alleged to have abused the community and community women in a purported conversation on the phone with a contractor that had been leaked.

A note from the office of the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the delegation will meet the Chief Minister on Monday. 

Meanwhile, D.K. Suresh, former MP, has asked Vokkaliga leaders in the Opposition (H.D. Kumaraswmy and R. Ashok) as to how they could support or justify the alleged abuses to the community and community women by the former BJP Minister.

“How would you react if what Mr. Munirathna did had been done by a Congress leader? Do not mix politics in this. You should clarify your party’s position in this regard,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, The State Vokkaliga Sangha has also taken exception to his remarks. “In a democratic set-up, any elected representative has to hang his head in shame to what Mr. Muniratna has said,” sangha president C.N. Balakrishna said in a press release.

