Vokkaliga meet planned in Karnataka

Leaders of the Vokkaliga community have planned a meeting for March 1 to discuss ways of taking forward their demand for increased reservation in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.
Seers, including the head of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Nirmalananda Swami, are expected to attend the meeting.
On Saturday, prominent personalities of the Vokkaliga community held a meeting in the city to discuss the issue. They discussed the need to increase reservation for the community, include all sub-sects in the list, and create a Vokkaliga development board or corporation. Among the participants were film personality Sa. Ra. Govindu and writer Mukund Raj.
Meanwhile, the weaving community (Nekara) have sought the formation of a board or corporation for their welfare. Various organisations representing the community, including Karnataka Rajya Nekara Samudayagala Okkoota, met the BJP State president, Nalin Kumar Kateel, and made the appeal. Mr. Kateel promised to take the issue to the government soon.
