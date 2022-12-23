Vokkaliga legislators want Karnataka CM to hike reservation for community

December 23, 2022 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Close on the heels of the dominant Panchamasali community organising a rally demanding an increase in reservation, Ministers and legislators belonging to the Vokkaliga community have petitioned Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 23 to increase reservation for the community.

A delegation of Vokkaliga legislators including prominent Ministers, have demanded that the reservation for 3A group, in which the Vokkaligas have been placed, should be increased from 4% to 12%.

The delegation argued that the present quota level for the community is meagre when compared with its population. The entire reservation allocated for the community is 4% though the Vokkaligas account for 16% of the population of Karnataka.

The delegation expressed concern that Kunchitigas, Bunts and Reddies, who are sub-sects of the Vokkaliga community, were not included in the reservation list of the Centre. They urged the Chief Minister to take appropriate measures in this regard.

The Chief Minister said the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission had been instructed to submit a report at the earliest to help take a decision in this regard.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Adichunchanagiri pontiff Nirmalanandanatha swamiji had already submitted a petition in this regard. The petition had been forwarded to the commission on November 29 for suitable action, he said.

He noted that such a report by the commission, set up as per constitutional norms, is necessary to consider an increase in reservation.

The petition submitted by the legislators’ delegation too would be forwarded to the commission, he said.

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who was part of the delegation, pointed out that Vokkaligas are not only a large community, but are also a distressed one as its members are predominantly dependent on farming and were losing their land due to urbanisation.

While the 3A group, in which the Vokkaligas are placed, comprise 20% of the total population of Karnataka, this population is eligible for only 4% reservation, he pointed out.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar said when compared to the total population of the Vokkaliga community, the reservation given to them in education and employment is less. “Most of the Vokkaligas are farmers and are contributing immensely to the country. The community is not putting any pressure nor is it asking for unreasonable reservation, but is only requesting a hike in reservation proportionate to its population,” he said.